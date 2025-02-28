News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEP, OXY, HUT

February 28, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 38,008 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 7,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,200 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 57,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 18,739 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

