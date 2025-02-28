Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEP, OXY, HUT

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 57,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) saw options trading volume of 18,739 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 3,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
