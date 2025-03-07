Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEG, HPE, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), where a total volume of 23,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77% of PEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 9,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,800 underlying shares of PEG. Below is a chart showing PEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 90,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 55,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 11,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

