Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEG, HPE, UAL

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) options are showing a volume of 90,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 907,900 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 55,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 11,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEG options, HPE options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
TSCO Technical Analysis
Funds Holding ROI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.