Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PCOR, AMBA, DOCU

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCOR options, AMBA options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
