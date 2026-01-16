Markets
PCOR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PCOR, AMBA, DOCU

January 16, 2026 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR), where a total volume of 5,073 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 507,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCOR options, AMBA options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
