Markets
PAR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PAR, URI, WBD

January 23, 2026 — 03:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 3,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 130,520 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 32,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PAR options, URI options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of WTS
 GOGN shares outstanding history
 SMDD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of WTS-> GOGN shares outstanding history-> SMDD Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PAR
URI
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.