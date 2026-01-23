Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PAR, URI, WBD

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 130,520 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 32,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAR options, URI options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of WTS
GOGN shares outstanding history
SMDD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.