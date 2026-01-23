Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PAR, URI, WBD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total of 3,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 272,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 130,520 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 32,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAR options, URI options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

