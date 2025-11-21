Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, UBER, ADBE

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 129,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 18,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PANW options, UBER options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
