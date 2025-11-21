Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, UBER, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 44,888 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 129,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 18,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

