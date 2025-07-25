Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, HUM, CMCSA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 21,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 7,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 78,085 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 31,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

