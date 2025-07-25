Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, HUM, CMCSA

July 25, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 21,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 7,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 78,085 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 31,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, HUM options, or CMCSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 ORA Next Dividend Date
 SWIR YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> ORA Next Dividend Date-> SWIR YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
HUM
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.