Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, FICO, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 61,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026 , with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 2,657 contracts, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, FICO options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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