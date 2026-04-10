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PANW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PANW, FICO, AZO

April 10, 2026 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 61,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 2,657 contracts, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 84,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, FICO options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Closed End Funds
 STAG Price Target
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Closed End Funds-> STAG Price Target-> Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PANW
FICO
AZO

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