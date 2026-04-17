Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, XOM, VLO

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 137,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 20,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 23,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, XOM options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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