Markets
OXY

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, XOM, VLO

April 17, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 103,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 137,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 20,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 23,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, XOM options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Past Earnings
 GL Stock Predictions
 The Online Investor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Past Earnings-> GL Stock Predictions-> The Online Investor-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
XOM
VLO

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