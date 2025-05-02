Markets
OXY

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, TPB, ZETA

May 02, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 70,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025, with 10,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) saw options trading volume of 21,749 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, TPB options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of DECK
 QSIX Videos
 EBTC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of DECK-> QSIX Videos-> EBTC market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
TPB
ZETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.