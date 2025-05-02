Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, TPB, ZETA

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) saw options trading volume of 21,749 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, TPB options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of DECK
QSIX Videos
EBTC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.