Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, TPB, ZETA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 70,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 10,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) saw options trading volume of 21,749 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,800 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, TPB options, or ZETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

