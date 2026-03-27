Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSCR, RIOT, NN

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 124,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 10,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 10,570 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, RIOT options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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