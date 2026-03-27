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OSCR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSCR, RIOT, NN

March 27, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR), where a total of 52,020 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 15,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 124,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 10,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 10,570 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSCR options, RIOT options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Tech Stocks
 ACAR Insider Buying
 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Tech Stocks-> ACAR Insider Buying-> Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR
RIOT
NN

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