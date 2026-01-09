Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORKA, FIVE, PCT

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 7,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 27,453 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
