Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, SNOW, GS

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 97,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 19,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, SNOW options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
