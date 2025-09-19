Markets
ORCL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, SNOW, GS

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 404,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 31,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 97,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 19,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

