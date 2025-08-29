Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORA, INSM, CEG

August 29, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total of 2,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 281,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 14,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 10,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
