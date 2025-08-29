Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORA, INSM, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total of 2,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 281,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 14,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 10,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

