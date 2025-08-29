Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORA, INSM, CEG

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 14,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 10,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORA options, INSM options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ALTS Historical PE Ratio
Institutional Holders of CHW
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LGO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.