Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ONON, GRND, BAC

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 14,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 151,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53.50 strike highlighted in orange:
