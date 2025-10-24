Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ONON, GRND, BAC

October 24, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 23,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 17,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 14,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 151,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONON options, GRND options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
