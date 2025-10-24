Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ONON, GRND, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 23,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 17,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 14,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 151,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONON options, GRND options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

