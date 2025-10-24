Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, CAKE, THC

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) options are showing a volume of 5,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,300 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 3,957 contracts, representing approximately 395,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
