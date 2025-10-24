Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, CAKE, THC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 10,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) options are showing a volume of 5,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,300 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 3,957 contracts, representing approximately 395,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

