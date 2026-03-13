Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, KODK, AAPL

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) saw options trading volume of 9,081 contracts, representing approximately 908,100 underlying shares or approximately 145% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 622,314 contracts, representing approximately 62.2 million underlying shares or approximately 142.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 61,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, KODK options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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