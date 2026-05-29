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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, AAP, SMCI

May 29, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 3.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 332.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 429,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 49,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 17,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 847,008 contracts, representing approximately 84.7 million underlying shares or approximately 202.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 51,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, AAP options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NVDA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NVDA
AAP
SMCI

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