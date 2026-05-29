Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVDA, AAP, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 3.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 332.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 429,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 49,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 17,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 847,008 contracts, representing approximately 84.7 million underlying shares or approximately 202.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 51,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, AAP options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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