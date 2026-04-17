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NN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NN, MBI, IRON

April 17, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total volume of 24,173 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,700 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 2,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON) saw options trading volume of 6,004 contracts, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NN options, MBI options, or IRON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of BUYW
 Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of BUYW-> Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NN
MBI
IRON

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