Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NN, MBI, IRON

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 2,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON) saw options trading volume of 6,004 contracts, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NN options, MBI options, or IRON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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