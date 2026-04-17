Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NN, MBI, IRON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total volume of 24,173 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,700 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 2,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.8% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Disc Medicine Inc (Symbol: IRON) saw options trading volume of 6,004 contracts, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of IRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of IRON. Below is a chart showing IRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NN options, MBI options, or IRON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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