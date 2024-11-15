News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NMRA, WMT, CMRE

November 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

November 15, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neumora Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NMRA), where a total of 7,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 744,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of NMRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of NMRA. Below is a chart showing NMRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 67,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 1,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

