Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NMRA, WMT, CMRE

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 67,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 1,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
