Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NMRA, WMT, CMRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Neumora Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NMRA), where a total of 7,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 744,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of NMRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of NMRA. Below is a chart showing NMRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 67,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) options are showing a volume of 1,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 165,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NMRA options, WMT options, or CMRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.