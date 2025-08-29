Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKE, CMA, MCD

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 13,567 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 25,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
