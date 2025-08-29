Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKE, CMA, MCD

August 29, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 77,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 21,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 13,567 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 25,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, CMA options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

