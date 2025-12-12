Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKE, ALAB, NX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 72,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025 , with 4,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 35,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX) options are showing a volume of 4,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of NX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of NX. Below is a chart showing NX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

