Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NKE, ALAB, NX

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 35,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanex Building Products Corp (Symbol: NX) options are showing a volume of 4,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of NX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of NX. Below is a chart showing NX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, ALAB options, or NX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
