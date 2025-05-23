Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 74,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 3,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 168.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 154,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 222,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $627.50 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 11,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $627.50 strike highlighted in orange:

