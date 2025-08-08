Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, GOOGL

August 08, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 134,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 338.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1205 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 8,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 284.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 214,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 693,940 contracts, representing approximately 69.4 million underlying shares or approximately 179.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 81,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TSLA options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FFIV DMA
 Funds Holding LMCK
 TRUE Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FFIV DMA-> Funds Holding LMCK-> TRUE Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
TSLA
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.