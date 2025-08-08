Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, GOOGL

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 284.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 214,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 693,940 contracts, representing approximately 69.4 million underlying shares or approximately 179.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 81,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TSLA options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FFIV DMA
Funds Holding LMCK
TRUE Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.