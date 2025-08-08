Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 134,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 338.3% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1205 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 8,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1205 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 2.5 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 284.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 214,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 693,940 contracts, representing approximately 69.4 million underlying shares or approximately 179.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 81,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

