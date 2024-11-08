Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NET, AFRM, FDX

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 52,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 226.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 214,592 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 225.9% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 12,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 20,503 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 159% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

