Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, UWMC, LRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 215,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 12,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 16,716 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,400 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 5,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

