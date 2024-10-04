News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, UWMC, LRN

October 04, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 215,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 12,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 16,716 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,400 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 5,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
