Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, UWMC, LRN

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 16,716 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,400 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 5,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, UWMC options, or LRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CSWC
MCOX Options Chain
DK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.