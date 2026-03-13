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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, COIN, MSFT

March 13, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 629,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 196.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 43,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 281,079 contracts, representing approximately 28.1 million underlying shares or approximately 190.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 22,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 612,673 contracts, representing approximately 61.3 million underlying shares or approximately 176.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $402.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 34,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $402.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, COIN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
 Institutional Holders of EVJ
 AUB Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed-> Institutional Holders of EVJ-> AUB Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
COIN
MSFT

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