Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, COIN, MSFT

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 281,079 contracts, representing approximately 28.1 million underlying shares or approximately 190.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 22,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 612,673 contracts, representing approximately 61.3 million underlying shares or approximately 176.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $402.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 34,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $402.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, COIN options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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