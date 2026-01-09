Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTH, GEO, NLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH), where a total of 4,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 425,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of MTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 3,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,500 underlying shares of MTH. Below is a chart showing MTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 8,968 contracts, representing approximately 896,800 underlying shares or approximately 52% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 45,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 25,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTH options, GEO options, or NLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.