Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSTR, MSFT, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 54,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 426.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 378,572 contracts, representing approximately 37.9 million underlying shares or approximately 221.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 13,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 192,813 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 212.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 25,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

