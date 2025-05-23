Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, WFC, MU

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 100,177 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 20,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 84,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, WFC options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
