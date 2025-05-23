Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, WFC, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 153,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 9,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 100,177 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 20,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 84,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, WFC options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

