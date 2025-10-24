Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, CVNA, NVDA

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 36,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 212.4 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 304,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
