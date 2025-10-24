Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, CVNA, NVDA

October 24, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 238,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 33,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 36,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 212.4 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 304,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, CVNA options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

