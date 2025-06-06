Markets
MRVL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRVL, JNPR, DAL

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 111,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 5,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,500 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) options are showing a volume of 11,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 49,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 23,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

