Markets
MRNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, IIPR, CRML

April 17, 2026 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 104,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 18,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 4,697 contracts, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares or approximately 163% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) options are showing a volume of 114,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.2% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, IIPR options, or CRML options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding BIOT
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> Funds Holding BIOT-> Chase Coleman Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
IIPR
CRML

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