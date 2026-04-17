Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, IIPR, CRML

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 104,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 18,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 4,697 contracts, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares or approximately 163% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) options are showing a volume of 114,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.2% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, IIPR options, or CRML options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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