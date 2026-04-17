Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, IIPR, CRML

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 4,697 contracts, representing approximately 469,700 underlying shares or approximately 163% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) options are showing a volume of 114,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.2% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, IIPR options, or CRML options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding BIOT
Chase Coleman Stock Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.