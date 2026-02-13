Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, GS, CRWD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 28,779 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 27,740 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, GS options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PRVL Options Chain
Funds Holding SCHH
ADAT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.