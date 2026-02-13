Markets
MRNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, GS, CRWD

February 13, 2026 — 01:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 150,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 20,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 28,779 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 27,740 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

