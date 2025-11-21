Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, CAPR, IE

November 21, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), where a total volume of 95,066 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,500 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 14,229 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,700 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

