Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRK, CAPR, IE

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,300 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 14,229 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,700 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.