Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MOH, FSLR, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH), where a total of 13,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 18,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 274,757 contracts, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 16,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

