Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MOH, FSLR, SMCI

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 18,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 274,757 contracts, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 16,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOH options, FSLR options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MTL Split History
Institutional Holders of BSCE
KLIC Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.