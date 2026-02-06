Markets
MOH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MOH, FSLR, SMCI

February 06, 2026 — 01:48 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH), where a total of 13,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 18,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 274,757 contracts, representing approximately 27.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 16,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
