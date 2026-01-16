Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, FDX, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 12,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 17,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, FDX options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

