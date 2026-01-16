Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MMM, FDX, ADI

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 17,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, FDX options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
RUTH YTD Return
TACT Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.