Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGPI, CCK, AMC

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 9,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,100 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 71,153 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,000 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MGPI options, CCK options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding LDOS
STT Insider Buying
AROW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.