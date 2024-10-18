Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGPI, CCK, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI), where a total of 1,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.5% of MGPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of MGPI. Below is a chart showing MGPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 9,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,100 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 71,153 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,000 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGPI options, CCK options, or AMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

