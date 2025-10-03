Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: METC, EYE, STC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC), where a total of 14,519 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) saw options trading volume of 10,034 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) saw options trading volume of 749 contracts, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of STC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of STC. Below is a chart showing STC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for METC options, EYE options, or STC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.