Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: METC, EYE, STC

National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) saw options trading volume of 10,034 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) saw options trading volume of 749 contracts, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of STC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of STC. Below is a chart showing STC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.