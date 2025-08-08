Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, COST, COIN

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 201,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 8,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, COST options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
