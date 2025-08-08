Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, COST, COIN

August 08, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 224,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 16,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 31,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 201,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 8,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, COST options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

