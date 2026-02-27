Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MET, MCD, AES

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 48,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,400 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MET options, MCD options, or AES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
EMCD Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of TPRE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.