Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MET, MCD, AES

February 27, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total volume of 22,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 48,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 6,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,400 underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MET options, MCD options, or AES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

