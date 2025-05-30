Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, SAM, MSFT

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 132,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 227,628 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 103% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 18,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCD options, SAM options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
