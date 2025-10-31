Markets
MARA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, ZETA, STZ

October 31, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 255,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 24,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 41,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 6,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,200 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 13,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

