Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, ZETA, STZ

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 41,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 6,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,200 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 13,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, ZETA options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
