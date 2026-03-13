Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, TERN, SMCI

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TERN) options are showing a volume of 16,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of TERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TERN. Below is a chart showing TERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 215,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 27,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, TERN options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PLW Historical Stock Prices
CPSH Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.