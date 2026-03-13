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MARA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, TERN, SMCI

March 13, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 454,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 41,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TERN) options are showing a volume of 16,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of TERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TERN. Below is a chart showing TERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 215,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 27,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, TERN options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PLW Historical Stock Prices
 CPSH Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PLW Historical Stock Prices-> CPSH Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBIN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
TERN
SMCI

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