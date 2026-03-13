Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, TERN, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 454,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 41,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: TERN) options are showing a volume of 16,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of TERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TERN. Below is a chart showing TERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 215,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 27,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, TERN options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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