Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MAN, VLO, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), where a total volume of 3,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 354,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of MAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 3,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,400 underlying shares of MAN. Below is a chart showing MAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 28,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

