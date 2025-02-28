Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MAN, VLO, DDOG

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 28,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
