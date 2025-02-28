News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MAN, VLO, DDOG

February 28, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN), where a total volume of 3,548 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 354,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of MAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,400 underlying shares of MAN. Below is a chart showing MAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 14,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $131 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 28,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAN options, VLO options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
