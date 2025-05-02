Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LUNR, ACHR, TDS

May 02, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR), where a total of 39,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,500 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 127,223 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 16,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 5,518 contracts, representing approximately 551,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUNR options, ACHR options, or TDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
