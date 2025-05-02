Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LUNR, ACHR, TDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR), where a total of 39,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 2,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,500 underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Aviation Inc (Symbol: ACHR) saw options trading volume of 127,223 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ACHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 16,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ACHR. Below is a chart showing ACHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 5,518 contracts, representing approximately 551,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LUNR options, ACHR options, or TDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

