Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, WYNN, NKE

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 7,601 contracts, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 64,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
