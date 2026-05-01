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LULU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, CLX, DDOG

May 01, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 25,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 22,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 34,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, CLX options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Stocks
 CSC Options Chain
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Stocks-> CSC Options Chain-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
CLX
DDOG

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