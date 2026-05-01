Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, CLX, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 25,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026 , with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 22,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 34,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, CLX options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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