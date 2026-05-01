Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, CLX, DDOG

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 22,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 34,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, CLX options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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