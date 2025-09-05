Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, AVGO, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 505,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1237.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 24,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 690.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 58,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 269,117 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 226.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 30,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

