Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, AVGO, U

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 690.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 58,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 269,117 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 226.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 30,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, AVGO options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
