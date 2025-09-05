Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, AVGO, U

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 505,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1237.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 24,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 690.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 58,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 269,117 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 226.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 30,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, AVGO options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
