LOW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, MLKN, DD

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 10,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) options are showing a volume of 2,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of MLKN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of MLKN. Below is a chart showing MLKN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 9,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

