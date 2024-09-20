Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, MLKN, DD

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) options are showing a volume of 2,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of MLKN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of MLKN. Below is a chart showing MLKN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 9,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 982,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, MLKN options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
