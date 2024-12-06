Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LOW, ABNB, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 17,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 6,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 39,219 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 18,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 19,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $435 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

